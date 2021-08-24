Washington [US] August 24 (ANI): US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is likely to visit India in the month of September to strengthen the India-US partnership on Clean Energy.

The developments came after Indian Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry to discuss Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed in a statement.

The India Environment Minister also stated that "these platforms provide greater opportunities for working together for climate actions and emphasized that India stands committed to working with the US on Clean Energy." (ANI)

