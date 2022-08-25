Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): US first lady, Jill Biden tested positive again for a rebound case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jill Biden tested negative during a routine test, however, she tested positive again for Covid-19 with an antigen test in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on August 24, CNN reported.

The first lady has not had a reemergence of symptoms, said Donohue, adding that a "small number of close contacts" with whom Biden had recent contact have been notified.

"Jill Biden will remain at the family beach house in Delaware until she once again has two consecutive negative test results," Donohue said.

Meanwhile, US President Biden tested negative Wednesday, CNN reported citing a White House official.

However, the President will mask for 10 days indoors following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, because he is considered a close contact, the official added.

Notably, Jill Biden had two consecutive negative tests on Sunday and travelled from South Carolina to join President Joe Biden in Delaware.

Biden first tested positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

As per CNN, the first lady had "cold-like symptoms," and was put on a cycle of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which can trigger a rebound case of Covid-19 in some people several days after a negative test result.

The President also took Paxlovid when he had Covid-19 last month, and he eventually tested positive for a rebound case of Covid-19, following initial negative tests.

Earlier, Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and was under treatment for around a week. (ANI)

