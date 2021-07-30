Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): US First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure on Thursday to remove debris from a puncture wound in her left foot, a spokesperson said.

Press Secretary for the First Lady, Michael LaRosa said it is unclear what object caused the puncture in Jill Biden's foot. He added that the foot is "now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that will heal nicely".

Biden stepped on the unknown object while walking on a beach during an official event in Hawaii over the weekend.

President Joe Biden also accompanied his wife for the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The 70-year-old first lady visited Hawaii on Saturday and Sunday to promote COVID-19 vaccines at a high school and to attend a barbecue with military families at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (ANI)

