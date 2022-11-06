Seoul, November 6: As part of a combined joint air exercise with South Korea, the United States flew a supersonic bomber in a show of force against North Korea which launched ballistic missiles of continental range in East Sea this week.

At least one B-1B aircraft participated from the US side during the joint drills which culminated on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported citing South Korea's defence ministry. US Calls on UN Security Council, Holds North Korea Accountable for Recent Provocative Actions, Missile Launch.

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, the ministry added. The Vigilant Storm exercise involved about 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

Visuals of US joint air drills with South Korea:

📷: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and four US Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill called "Vigilant Storm," Nov. 5, 2022. https://t.co/rAr2SDZSY3 pic.twitter.com/wajTMVIxQo — Voice of America (@VOANews) November 5, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile on the Sea of Japan. Media reports had said that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile, reported Al Jazeera.

During large-scale joint air drills between the US and South Korea, Seoul scrambled approximately 80 fighter jets after detecting North Korean warplanes on Friday. Afghanistan: Ahmad Shah Massoud's Tombstone Vandalised in Panjshir, Sparks Angry Reactions.

Notably, the region's situation has been tense since the joint drills began on Monday, triggering an angry response from Pyongyang.

South Korea's military earlier said that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 am on Thursday. This latest launch marked the country's seventh firing of an ICBM in 2022.

However, South Korea's defence source told Yonhap that Thursday's missile seems to have failed in a routine flight. Over 10 years in power, the North Korean leader has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said numerous times that his country will continue to boost its nuclear potential.

