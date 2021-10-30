Rome [Italy] October 30 (ANI): The United States and France on Friday (local time) said in a joint statement that the two countries intend to intensify cooperation on space issues.

"The United States and France intend to intensify cooperation on space issues, which will be further discussed during Vice President Harris' upcoming visit to Paris," the White House said in the statement.

This comes as United States President Joe Biden and the French President Emmanuel Macron met in Rome on the margins of the G20 Summit to reaffirm their commitment to closer bilateral and transatlantic cooperation in the pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity around the globe.

This meeting built on the in-depth consultations announced in their September 22 joint statement aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence.

They underscore the strength of the longstanding and historic relationship between the United States and France, underpinned by our shared democratic values, economic ties, and defense and security cooperation.

They also reiterate a shared commitment to adapt and modernize our transatlantic alliance and partnership in light of global trends and in line with the depth of our bonds, common values, and shared interests.

They resolve to ensure that democracy delivers for their citizens, to uphold the rule of law and good governance, to defend the human rights and dignity of all individuals, and to counter injustice and inequality.

"The United States and France acknowledge our shared responsibility to lead the development of global solutions in response to collective challenges, including continued U.S.-EU cooperation to strengthen the multi-lateral, rules-based order," read the statement.

The statement said that both presidents welcome plans to launch a "US-France Bilateral Clean Energy Partnership" by the end of the year.

"We will pursue a sustainable global economic recovery, based on a fair, inclusive, and rules-based global economy," said the statement.

As noted in the September 22 Joint Statement between both the Presidents, the United States recognises the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense that contributes positively to global and transatlantic security and is complementary to NATO.

"The United States supports European Allies' and Partners' growing investments in the military capabilities that enable our shared defense, given the benefit to transatlantic security of stronger European military capabilities and more committed European partners. European-led missions and operations such as in the Sahel and in Bosnia are positively contributing to transatlantic security," the statement added. (ANI)

