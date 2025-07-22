Washington DC [US] July 22 (ANI): The US House of Representatives approved a bill designed to discourage military action by China by revealing the corruption of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials should such an incident occur regarding Taiwan, on Monday, according to a report from Central News Agency (CNA).

This bipartisan legislation, called the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act, was introduced in early February by Republican Lisa McClain and Democrat Brad Sherman, and it specifically targets members of the CCP's Politburo Standing Committee and other high-ranking officials involved with Taiwan-related issues, as reported by CNA.

The bill stipulates that "the Secretary of the Treasury must publish a report detailing financial institutions and accounts tied to senior officials of the People's Republic of China, to limit financial services for certain family members of these officials, and for other purposes."

It grants the treasury secretary the authority to block CCP officials from accessing funds held in U.S. financial institutions and requires that a public summary or portions of the report be available on the Treasury Department's website and social media platforms in both Chinese and English. Additionally, the bill mandates that the treasury secretary prevent financial institutions from engaging in major transactions with the immediate family of the specified officials, according to the CNA report.

"The United States cannot afford to be complacent in the face of increasing Chinese aggression," McClain stated before the bill's voice vote on Monday. "As a representative from Michigan, a state that understands the importance of manufacturing, trade, and global stability, I recognise how essential peace in the Indo Pacific is to American jobs and our economy," she remarked, as quoted by the CNA report.

The Republican representative later characterised Taiwan as a democratic ally and an essential player in the global supply chain, particularly in the semiconductor sector.

"This bill communicates a clear and bipartisan warning: should the CCP wage war against Taiwan, there will be repercussions," McClain asserted. "We are discussing real, targeted actions against corrupt CCP elites, with their financial activities and offshore accounts being revealed and made accessible for the Chinese public," she stated, according to the CNA report.

The bill must be approved by the Senate before it can be enacted into law by the US President. The Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act was unanimously approved by the House in the previous session. (ANI)

