Redmond, July 22: Microsoft recently suffered a cyberattack which compromised over 100 organisations over the weekend. The hackers attacked the Microsoft server software, which affected the operations of multiple organisations. The Microsoft cyberattack occurred on July 19, 2025 (Saturday). The attack targeted SharePoint servers and compromised the ability to share documents and collaborate within the organisation.

The Microsoft SharePoint cyberattack has been marked "zero day" as it exploited a previously unknown digital weakness. According to a report by Al Jazeera, the hackers leveraged an undisclosed digital weakness, allowing them to penetrate vulnerable servers. The report said that the cybercriminals could potentially drop a backdoor to secure continued access to the targeted organisations. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticises France for Launching Investigation Amid Allegations Against Elon Musk’s X, Says Any Tech Company Can Be Declared ‘Criminal Gang’ in Country.

Netherlands-based cybersecurity firm Eye Security's chief hacker Vaisha Bernard said that the internet scan carried out wth the Shadowserver Foundation found that nearly 100 organisations fell victim to the cyberattack. The firm said this attempt was before the technique behind the hack was known. Vaisha Bernard said that it was "unambiguous". He told those who knew what the other adversaries did to place other backdoors. Comet Browser in Demand: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Comet Waitlist Doubled Since Its Launch, Says Invites Rolling Out Starting Today.

Vaisha Bernard declined to identify the victim organisations and said the relevant national authorities were notified. The Shadowserver Foundation confirmed the 100-organisation figure. Further, it highlighted that most of these organisations were based in the US and Germany. The report mentioned that another researcher, Rafe Pilling of UK-based cybersecurity firm Sophos, pointed out that the spying appeared to be the work of a single hacker or a set of hackers.

