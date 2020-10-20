Washington [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for alleged abuse of search dominance by the Internet giant, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said on Tuesday.

"This morning the Department of Justice in 11 states filed an antitrust civil lawsuit against Google for unlawfully maintaining a monopoly in general of their services and search advertising in violation of section 2 of the Sherman Act," Rosen said.

The action is the most forceful by the US government to ostensibly protect competition in the online search space since the groundbreaking case in 2000 against Microsoft.

It could also be a precursor to similar antitrust actions amid growing scrutiny over big tech names such as Apple, Amazon and Facebook. (ANI/Sputnik)

