New York [US], July 16 (ANI): A man was stabbed in the chest at Manhattan’s busiest subway station on Saturday evening, according to New York Post.

The 51-year-old man was attacked after 8 p.m. in the Times Square station at W 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, New York Police Department (NYPD) reported.

Police were looking for the suspected man who stabbed a straphanger in the chest.

The victim was taken to the Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to the police, reported New York Post.

The altercation was unprovoked, and the knife-wielding man was believed to be “possibly homeless,” law enforcement sources told New York Post.

Last month, at least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by fleeing cars at a street party in the Syracuse area of New York early Sunday (local time), New York Post reported citing police and a local report said. (ANI)

