Islamabad, July 16: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised alarm over thirty Hindus including both women and children reportedly being taken hostage by organised criminal gangs in Pakistan’s Sindh.

"HRCP is alarmed by reports of deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community - including women and children - have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs," tweeted Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. The incident has been reported from the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where law and order is continuing to deteriorate. Pakistan: 150-Year-Old Hindu Shrine Mari Mata Temple Demolished in Karachi.

Moreover, the HRCP has received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. "Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community's sites of worship, using high-grade weapons. The Sindh Home Department must investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas," tweeted HECP.

Notably, a report, based on data collected from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), says that minorities constituted less than five per cent of the total population of Pakistan, with Hindus being the largest minority community.

Attacks on the Hindu minority is not an uncommon practice in Pakistan’s Sindh. In the last few months, several incidents targeting the Hindu minority in the Sindh village of Shaikh Bhirkio and the Tando Allahyar district have surfaced, Bitter Winter reported. Pakistan: Hindu Temple Attacked with Rocket Launchers in Sindh's Kashmore.

Similarly, incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Pakistan have seen a significant increase in the last decades. In a more recent incident, a gang of dacoits attacked a place of worship — reportedly with “rocket launchers” —belonging to members of the Hindu community in Sindh’s Kashmore during the early hours of Sunday.

In another incident reported a couple of days ago, a 150-year-old Hindu temple was demolished in Karachi. The Hindu community in Karachi woke up on Saturday morning only to find Mari Mata Temple demolished in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar, reported Dawn.

According to locals, the operation took place late Friday night while there was no electricity in the area. That's when the diggers and bulldozers arrived to finish the job. They razed the entire inside structure while leaving the outer walls and the main gate intact.

Residents reportedly claimed to see a police vehicle present to give 'cover' for the individuals operating the bulldozers and other equipment, as per Dawn.

The HRCP has appealed to the Sindh Home Department to investigate this matter immediately and take steps to protect all vulnerable citizens in these areas.

