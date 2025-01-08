Dubai, Jan 8 (AP) The US military says it carried out a wave of strikes against what it said were underground arms facilities of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

US Central Command said in a statement that Wednesday's strikes targeted weapons used by the rebels to attack ships in the Red Sea.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Bodies of 2 Israeli Hostages Recovered by Soldiers in Gaza, Defence Minister Says.

The Houthis said seven strikes targeted sites in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, and the northern Amran province, without providing further details. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The United States and its allies have carried out repeated strikes on the Houthis, who have continued to target shipping.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missile Attack in Zaporizhzhia Killed 13 Civilians, Official Says.

The rebels say they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)