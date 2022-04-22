Washington, Apr 22 (PTI) To combat the common challenges posed by China, the United States must continue deepening its engagement with both India and Australia, an American lawmaker has said on his return from the two countries.

"After meeting face-to-face with officials from the Australian and Indian governments, I believe more strongly than ever that Washington must continue deepening our engagement and cooperation with Canberra and New Delhi as we confront the shared challenges posed by Beijing," said Congressman Adam Smith, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Smith recently led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Australia and India for high-level engagements with defence and foreign policy officials about national security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States cannot meet our greatest security threats without a strong network of alliances and partnerships,” he said. In India, the delegation travelled to New Delhi and Hyderabad.

In New Delhi, it had meetings with the Foreign Secretary, representatives from leading Indian national security think tanks, and members of the business community. In Hyderabad, they visited defence production facilities and had a roundtable discussion with industry partners, and had meetings with local government officials.

"Partnerships like AUKUS and the Quad will help the democratic countries in the region offer a compelling alternative to Xi Jinping's model of authoritarianism both at home and around the world. China's deep relationship with Russia, a country whose leader Vladimir Putin has earned global scorn for his unlawful invasion of Ukraine, further demonstrates Beijing's willingness to challenge international rules and norms designed to promote peace and prosperity for everyone,” Smith said.

"Countries around the world deserve a better choice than what Xi and Putin have to offer. And the United States, Australia, India, and our allies and partners can provide a safer, freer, more prosperous way,” Smith said in a statement.

