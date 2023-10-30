Washington DC [US], October 30 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed developments in Gaza.

Biden reiterated that Israel has every right to defend its citizens from terrorism. The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages. Biden underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr. spoke this morning with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The leaders discussed developments in Gaza. The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians," the White House said in a statement.

It further said, "The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages, including American citizens who remain unaccounted for and may be held by Hamas. The President underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza."

Since Hamas's attack on Israel, Biden and Netanyahu have several times held talks over the phone. The US has condemned Hamas's attack on Israel. The US has supported Israel's right to defend itself after Hamas's action on October 7. Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden visited Israel to show Washington support for Tel Aviv amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israel's ground forces continue to operate in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, killing Hamas terrorists and destroying the facilities of the terror group, The Times of Israel reported citing Israel Defence Forces.

According to the IDF, troops killed a number of Hamas gunmen who opened fire on ground forces in Gaza, as well as other terrorists identified on a beach in Gaza near the southern Israeli village of Zikim. Ground soldiers, including tanks, hit anti-tank guided missile positions, observation posts, and other Hamas infrastructure, The Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli Defence Forces.

"The forces also directed the Air Force to carry out strikes against buildings used by the terror group," the IDF added. The IDF has also released a video depicting forces operating in Gaza today, as well as some of the most recent attacks on the territory.

Taking to social media platform X, the IDF posted a video and wrote, "As we continue to expand our ground operations in northern Gaza: IAF aircraft, guided by IDF troops, struck Hamas structures. Anti-tank missile launch posts & observation posts were struck. Multiple terrorists were eliminated."

In a post shared on X, the IDF stated that they have neutralised multiple terrorist cells in Lebanon. In addition, the IDF struck a terrorist cell after attempting to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "Since the beginning of the war, IDF soldiers in the Northern Command have neutralized multiple terrorist cells in Lebanon. Additionally, a terrorist cell was struck by the IDF after attempting to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon. Southern Israel A Hamas terrorist operated a drone that reached the area of the Gaza security fence. Both threats were neutralized. IDF soldiers continue their defensive activities alongside preparations for carrying out operational plans." (ANI)

