Washington, DC [US], December 14 (ANI/TPS): US President Joe Biden held a private meeting on Wednesday with the families of Americans held hostage in Gaza.

"I just sat down with the loved ones of Americans taken hostage by Hamas to hear their stories," said Biden.

Also Read | Top Museums of 2023: From Louvre Museum in Paris to Anna Frank House in Amsterdam, 10 Museums That Were Most Searched This Year.

"I reassured them that I will continue doing everything possible to secure the release of their family members and that we will not give up hope."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer also attended the meeting. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | An Emboldened, Confident Vladimir Putin Says There Will Be No Peace in Ukraine Until Russia's Goals Are Met.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)