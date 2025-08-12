Washington, August 12: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order "further modifying reciprocal tariff rates to reflect ongoing discussions with the People's Republic of China (PRC)." Citing authority under the Constitution and several US laws, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act, President Trump said the measure was necessary in light of continuing talks with China to address "the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationship and our resulting national and economic security concerns."

The order builds on Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, in which Trump declared that "conditions reflected in large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits... constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States" and imposed certain ad valorem duties. Subsequent orders in April 2025, Executive Orders 14259 and 14266, raised tariff rates on PRC imports after Beijing announced retaliatory measures. US-China Trade War Intensifies: Donald Trump’s Government Imposes 245% Tariffs on China After Its Move To Stop Export of Heavy Rare Earth Metals and Magnets.

In May 2025, through Executive Order 14298, Trump suspended for 90 days the additional ad valorem duties imposed on the PRC, replacing them with a revised rate of duty. That suspension was due to expire at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 12, 2025.

According to the new order, "the PRC continues to take significant steps toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements and addressing the concerns of the United States relating to economic and national security matters." Based on recommendations from senior officials, Trump determined "that it is necessary and appropriate to continue the suspension effectuated by Executive Order 14298 until 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on November 10, 2025." Donald Trump Tariffs List for All Countries: From India and China to Pakistan, See Which Countries Face the Highest and Lowest Tariffs.

The order states that "heading 9903.01.63 and subdivision (v)(xiv)(10) of U.S. note 2 to subchapter III of chapter 99 of the HTSUS shall continue to be suspended" until that date. The Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the United States Trade Representative, "in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, the Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, the Chair of the United States International Trade Commission, and the Postmaster General," have been directed to take all necessary actions to implement the order.

Trump further stipulated that the measure "shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations" and "is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit... enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States."

