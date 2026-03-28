Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): The US Central Command has dismissed Iranian forces' claims that they have struck two "hideouts" of the US Army, hosting more than 500 soldiers in Dubai.

"No US personnel have been attacked in Dubai. The Iranian regime is manufacturing lies on social media to hide the reality that their military capabilities are undeniably overwhelmed and degraded," US Central Command said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2037905283125485648?s=20

Additionally, US Central Command on Saturday released the footage of its airstrikes on the Iranian naval vessels amid the heightened tensions in West Asia.

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In a post on X, the US Central Command said, "For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over."

Earlier, Iran had claimed that the US had suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai

According to a Iranian news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these "hideouts", around 400 in the first and 100 in the second "hideout".

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans

The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam."

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates on Saturday said that its air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats, including 20 ballistic missiles and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, launched from Iran.

According to an official statement shared by UAE Ministry of Defence, "The UAE air defences systems on 28th March 2026 engaged 20 ballistic missiles and 37 UAVs launched from Iran." The interception comes amid what authorities described as continued hostile actions targeting the country.

Providing a broader operational update, the Ministry stated, "Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,872 UAVs." The figures underline the scale and persistence of the aerial threats faced by the UAE in recent weeks.

The Ministry confirmed, "The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities."

In addition to the fatalities, a significant number of individuals sustained injuries. "A total of 178 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe," the statement said.

The injured included nationals from a wide range of countries, reflecting the diverse expatriate population residing in the UAE. Among those affected were citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel to wage war against Tehran.

Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation.

He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added.

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with the UAE maintaining a high state of alert and continuing to strengthen its defensive measures against evolving aerial threats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)