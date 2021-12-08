Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): A recent report submitted by the US Defence Department on military and security developments made by China in the year 2020 has reaffirmed Beijing's expansionist attitude, a media report said.

Beijing's geopolitical moves continue to disguise its larger designs. It is now widely known that Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy has 'Two Centenary' goals: 'China Dream' by 2021-the hundredth year of the founding of the CPC (Communist Party of China)-and making China a 'major power with pioneering global influence' by 2049, the centenary of the founding of People's Republic of China, reported the Hong Kong Post.

These claims have been reaffirmed in a report submitted by the US Defence Department on Military and Security developments made by China in the year 2020.

The Communist regime aims to achieve "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by the year 2049 to match or surpass US global influence and power, the report stated, emphasising, Beijing plans to displace US alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and revise international order to be more advantageous to China's authoritarian system and national interests.

The report also highlights that in a bid to assert its influence outside its territory, Beijing seeks to establish a more robust overseas logistics and basing infrastructure to allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances.

According to the Hong Kong Post, the countries need to be wary about Beijing's hegemonic designs before allowing it to establish any kind of base on their territories. Chinese 'generosity' is driven only by political interests and mercantilism. Inviting China on one's soil could have long-term consequences. Examples are galore where the Dragon has devoured strategic installations and jeopardised the sovereignty of host countries. (ANI)

