Washington DC [US], December 19 (ANI): The US sanctioned four entities that were contributing to Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program on Wednesday (local time).

The State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller announced that the US has been consistent about their concerns.

In a post on X, Miller said, "Today, the United States is designating four entities that are contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile program. We have been clear and consistent about our concerns, and we will continue to engage constructively with Pakistan on these issues."

"In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery," the statement said.

The statement further said that these entities are proliferators of weapons of mass destruction.

"Pakistan's National Development Complex - which is responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan's long range ballistic missile program - and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise - which have worked to supply equipment and missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long range missile program - are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13382 Section 1(a)(ii) for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan," it said.

The statement concluded, "The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern."

The National Development Complex (NDC), located in Islamabad, Pakistan, has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan's long range ballistic missile program - including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile testing equipment. The United States assesses NDC is responsible for Pakistan's development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the statement said.

Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has worked for NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program.

Affiliates International, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has facilitated procurements of missile-applicable items for NDC and others in support of Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

Rockside Enterprise, located in Karachi, Pakistan, has worked for NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program. (ANI)

