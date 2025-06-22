Washington, Jun 22 (AP) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the next steps are up to the Iranian government.

“If the regime wants peace, we're ready for peace. If they want to do something else, they're incredibly vulnerable. They can't even protect their own airspace,” Rubio said on CBS' “Face the Nation”.

Rubio also warned against Iranian attacks on countries in the region that host American military forces.

“That's exactly why they are there. All those bases are there because those countries are afraid Iran will attack them,” Rubio said. “Those bases are there because those countries are petrified.” (AP)

