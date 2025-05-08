Washington, DC [US], May 8 (ANI): Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation after Pakistan started firing again on PoJK border, US State Department said on Thursday

He further expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

"The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," US State Department wrote in a statement.

In response Jaishankar, appreciated US commitment and said that India "will firmly counter any attempts at escalation."

"Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," he added.

Currently the situation is tense on the India Pakistan border after Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said. Sources said the attack resembled a Hamas style operation in Israel where multiple cheap rockets are used to target cities.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

At a media briefing on Thursday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.

Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)