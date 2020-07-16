Washington [United States], July 16 (ANI): A United States Senate committee is likely to vote on a bill next week from Republican Senator Josh Hawley that would ban federal employees from using the social media app TikTok on government-issued devices.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is set to take up the 'No TikTok on Government Devices Act' at its hearing on July 22, reported Al Jazeera.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 32,695 New COVID-19 Cases & 606 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

The Chinese ownership of Tik Tok and its wide popularity among American teens have brought scrutiny from US legislators.

TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance. It is widely used to create short videos. Last year, the company said that about 60 percent of its 26.5 million monthly active users in the US are between ages 16 to 24.

Also Read | Meghan Markle's Long Hair at Virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit Gets Noticed, Duchess' Former Hairdresser Says 'She's Making a Statement'.

One of Tik Tok's harshest critics, Hawley has repeatedly raised concerns of national security over TikTok's handling of user data and was worried that the company shares data with Beijing.

"For federal employees, it really is a no-brainer. It's a major security risk ... Do we really want Beijing having geolocation data of all federal employees? Do we really want them having their keystrokes?" Hawley had told reporters in March when he was announcing the introduction of the bill.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US is looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government. He called upon Americans to be cautious during usage of the mobile application.

Pompeo had earlier lauded India's move of banning over 50 Chinese mobile applications for data protection purposes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)