Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): The US Senate by unanimous consent approved Bridget Brink to be America's ambassador to Ukraine.

"#SFRC officially approves Bridget Brink to serve as Ambassador to Ukraine, sending the powerful message: U.S. support for #Ukraine is only growing. Looking forward to securing her swift confirmation by the full Senate in the coming days," the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) said in a tweet.

The position of US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Yovanovitch was withdrawn for allegedly undermining his effort to push Kyiv to investigate the Biden's family.

The State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday announced that the US has officially resumed its operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv after shutting down it for three months.

"We underscored our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledged to continue our assistance, and started working toward the day we could return to Kyiv," Price said.

The State Department spokesperson said that the Ukrainian people, with their security assistance, have defended their homeland from Russia's unprovoked aggression, and this is the result that "the Stars and Stripes are flying" over the Embassy once again. (ANI)

