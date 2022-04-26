Washington, Apr 26 (PTI) A powerful Democratic Senator on Tuesday sought clarity from the Biden Administration on CAATSA sanctions waiver to India on purchase of S-400 missile defence system from Russia.

"In South and Central Asia, we need clarity on whether the administration will waive CAATSA sanctions for India's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system and what role, if so, are they going to continue to play in the QUAD," said Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menendez, a Democratic Senator from the State of New Jersey, said this in his opening remarks during the Committee's hearing on the annual budgetary proposals of the State Department by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was brought in 2017, provides for punitive actions against any country engaged in transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

Following the US sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.

Menendez said that he would like to hear the administration's plans for countries in NATO eastern flank and for Taiwan, for that fact, which is facing a similar threat from China.

"Whether it is Japan, South Korea, or Australia, when it comes to countering China, a strong alliance with our partners is vital. Xi Jinping's hyper nationalism is more assertive around the globe than ever before," he said.

"The State Department must work on a pragmatic appraisal of how to best combat China's predatory economic and trade practices so we have the ability to outcompete China in the generation ahead, bilaterally and through robust presence and action in regional and international institutions,” the Senator said.

