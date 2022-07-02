Kabul [Afghanistan], July 2 (ANI): While skipping the Doha meeting between the US delegation and Taliban representatives, US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri said that she will only talk to the Taliban when they take concrete steps to ensure human rights, especially the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

According to Tolo News, US special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights refused to attend the Doha meet where a high-level US delegation met with senior Taliban representatives to discuss concerns about expanding restrictions on the rights of Afghans.

In a meeting that was held in Doha, US officials led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West covered matters like earthquake relief, economic stabilization, and counternarcotics.

"The Taliban reiterated their pledge to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten any country. US officials expressed concern regarding the continuing presence of al-Qaida, ISIS-K, and other terrorist organizations in Afghanistan," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"The United States expressed condolences for the loss of life and suffering in Afghanistan caused by recent earthquakes and outlined robust U.S. support, including USD 55 million in new assistance from USAID for the delivery of life-saving shelter, sanitation, and hygiene materials for affected populations, and to support the ongoing crisis across the country," he added.

Price said the two teams discussed the international community's humanitarian support for Afghanistan, including over USD 774 million provided by the United States since August 2021.

The US envoy has been voicing concern over the human rights violations in Afghanistan. Earlier, the US special envoy had said that the "Muslim world must champion the rights of Afghan women and girls", reported local media.

She also highlighted the issue of the ban on girls' education in Afghanistan and called on the international community to push the Taliban to reopen schools.

"Discussed challenges in Afghanistan with Nordic partners, including the ban on girls return to schools and attacks targeting Hazaras. Agreed on importance of unity in pushing the Taliban to reopen schools and demanding protection of all Afghans, particularly ethnic and religious minorities," she tweeted.

US Special Envoy Rina Amiri also raised concerns about the escalating attacks against Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan. Notably, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara in which two people were killed and several others got injured. Gunmen had tried to storm the temple and all were killed after a standoff that lasted several hours.

"Deeply concerned about the escalating attacks against Afghanistan's Hindus & Sikhs. Afghanistan's rich diversity is its greatest treasure. A threat against one group is a threat to the identity of Afghanistan as a whole," Amiri had tweeted. (ANI)

