Washington [US], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.
"[Within] my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.
The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week." (ANI/Sputnik)
