Nevada [US], October 7 (ANI): One person was killed while five others were injured in a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday (local media), according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect was in custody.

This incident occurred just before 11:45 am when the police received reports of multiple victims on South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

"At approximately 11:42 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased," the police department tweeted.

The injured has been shifted to hospital for the treatment.

"Other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation. There are road closures in the area. Citizens are advised to avoid the area," the police said further.

