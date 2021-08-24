Washington [US] August 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he stands by the commitment to evacuate people and this includes vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders and journalists after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan.

"Stands by the commitment we've made to evacuate people and this includes vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders and journalists," Biden said in a tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India Maybe Entering Some Kind of Stage of Endemicity, Says WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Meanwhile, the White House on Tuesday informed that Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people while the country has re-located approximately 63,900 people since the end of July.

A few days back, President Biden had also termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. (ANI)

Also Read | Nuts And Bolts As Pizza Toppings! UK Woman Shocked to Find New Kind of Toppings After Ordering Pizza from Domino’s (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)