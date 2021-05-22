New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI): The United States stands with the people of Delhi and India in the fight against COVID-19, said US envoy Daniel B Smith.

In a video conference meeting on Friday, Smith and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal deliberated on how the state of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the pandemic, along with inquiring about the health of the US embassy officials.

They also said that once the pandemic situation gets better, they would hold the discussions in person.

Both the leaders prayed for the safety of the people in both nations. Kejriwal conveyed his best wishes for Smith's good health and prosperity.

The Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Daniel B. Smith, Charge D'Affaires, USA USAmbIndia called on Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal today. Both the leaders deliberated on how the State of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the COVID pandemic."

In a reply to CM Kejriwal's tweet, Daniel B Smith tweeted: "Pleasure to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The United States stands with the people of Delhi and India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic".

As India is facing a devastating COVID-19 surge, the US has dispatched several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments to India.

Last month, the US announced it is sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

US President Joe Biden-led administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

