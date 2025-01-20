Fond Du Lac (US), Jan 19 (AP) A man accused of setting fire to a strip mall in Wisconsin where a congressman's office is located told authorities he was motivated by the federal ban on the popular TikTok video-sharing platform.

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman had voted last April for a bill that mandated TikTok's China-based parent company sell its US operation by Sunday.

The fire in Fond du Lac was reported around 1 a.m. The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, police said. The fire began outside the building and caused minor damage before it was quickly extinguished by firefighters and police.

The 19-year-old Menasha man, whose name has not been released, was in custody and will be charged with arson, police said. They said he was arrested after he was seen near the mall watching the fire.

Grothman said he was aware of the fire but had no immediate comment about it. (AP)

