Washington [US], December 15 (ANI)/Sputnik): The US government has upgraded its COVID-19 travel warnings for US citizens and advises them not to visit Georgia and Kosovo, the Department of State said in a media note.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 - Do Not Travel: Georgia, Kosovo," the note said on Monday.

Also Read | South Korea Passes Law to Ban Anti-North Korea Flying Leaflets by Balloon Amid Activists' Outcry.

The State Department has also reissued and confirmed its Level 3 advisory to reconsider travel to Uruguay, Eswatini and Mozambique.

"[T]he Department of State regularly assesses and updates our Travel Advisories, based on current US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Travel Notices and the current conditions in country," the note added.

Also Read | First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Canada Administered to Healthcare Worker in Toronto.

The CDC recently updated its public Travel Health Notices for COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)