New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Saturday warned that people who stay in the US beyond their authorised period of stay will face deportation or a permanent ban on travelling to the US in the future.

In a post shared on X, the US Embassy in India stated, "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future."

https://x.com/usandindia/status/1923620905449627764

On Friday, a federal appeals court refused to allow the Trump administration to restart deporting migrants to nations other than their own without prior notice or the opportunity to seek protection from persecution or torture, CNN reported.

The US First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump administration's request to block a lower court decision halting the policy. The court's decision comes amid rising concerns over reported plans to send migrants to Libya, a country criticised for the mistreatment of detainees and ongoing civil unrest.

The appellate panel voiced several "concerns" about letting the government resume the policy, among them "the irreparable harm that will result from wrongful removals in this context." Earlier in March, the US District Judge Brian Murphy stopped the Trump administration from deporting migrants to nations other than their own without prior written notice and a chance to contest the removal from the US, CNN reported.

Earlier in April, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reminded all foreign nationals present in the country for over 30 days that the deadline to register under the Alien Registration Act is April 11.

The law requires all foreign nationals in the United States for more than 30 days to register with the federal government. Failure to register is considered a crime, punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both.

Kristi Noem said, "President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream."

"The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws--we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans," she added.

On January 20, US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, directing the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to restore order and accountability to the immigration system. This includes implementing the Alien Registration Act. (ANI)

