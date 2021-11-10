Washington [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): US jobless claims hit a new pandemic-era low of 267,000 last week in continued recovery from the nearly two-year-long coronavirus crisis, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending November 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 267,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a release.

Also Read | Astroworld Tragedy: Indian Origin Texas Student Bharti Shahani Declared Brain Dead From Injury.

"This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)