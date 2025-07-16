Manila, Jul 16 (AP) The US Navy will construct two facilities for the repair and maintenance of Philippine military boats in a province facing the South China Sea, where confrontations between the Philippine and Chinese coast guards have flared.

The US Embassy said Wednesday the project will take place at Oyster Bay and Quezon town in western Palawan province. It said in a statement that it underscored the treaty allies' aim to maintain a “free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific."

Also Read | Bahrain Golden Visa Available Under INR 69,000; Who’s Eligible and How To Apply for 10-Year Residency.

Palawan faces the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety, and is the headquarters of the Philippine military's Western Command, which deploys navy patrol ships, surveillance vessels and aircraft to defend its territorial interests.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have also been involved in the long-simmering territorial disputes in the busy waterway, a flashpoint in the regional rivalry between the US and China.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches New Attacks on Ukrainian Cities, With Countdown to US Peace Deadline Underway.

Washington has no territorial claims in the waters but has repeatedly stated that it's obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

The US military has separately constructed warehouses, barracks and other facilities in nine Philippine military camps, where rotating batches of American forces can stay and store weapons under a 2014 defence pact.

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on the US Navy's plan to construct the two facilities in Palawan province but they have long accused Washington of plotting with its allies to contain China's rise. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)