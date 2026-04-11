Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) asserted that Washington would not allow any attempt by Iran to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, describing it as an international waterway amid rising tensions with Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews ahead of US Vice President JD Vance's departure, Trump dismissed the possibility of permitting any transit charges in the region.

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"No, we're not going to allow that, it's international water. If they're doing that, we're not going to let that happen," he said.

Trump's remarks come a day after he strongly criticised Tehran over its reported proposal to levy transit fees on ships crossing the Strait, which serves as a vital artery for global oil shipments.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Iran for attempting to use international waterways for leverage, stating that the United States had restrained itself only to allow space for negotiations.

"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short-term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" the post read.

In a separate post, he also took aim at Iran's communication strategy, saying, "The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and 'Public Relations,' than they are at fighting!"

The remarks come amid renewed debate over transit policies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Parliament National Security Commission, Ibrahim Azizi, said that under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz could be required to be paid in Iran's national currency, the rial.

According to a post on X by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai, Azizi stated that under the Strategic Action Plan for Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian government may, if necessary, sign an agreement with Oman. However, he clarified that this is a secondary provision and not the core element of the plan.

"Under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz would be paid in Iran's national currency, the rial. In the Strategic Action Plan for Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz, the government may, if necessary, sign an agreement with Oman; though this is a secondary provision, not the core of the plan," the post read.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints, with any regulatory or fee-related changes drawing global attention due to its impact on international oil and trade flows.

The meeting between the two sides is set to take place to end the over-month-long conflict in West Asia and follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)