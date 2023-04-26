Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): US special envoy for women, girls and human rights in Afghanistan, Rina Amiri on Tuesday said that the US would not have a normal relationship with Taliban without respect for human rights, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Amiri tweeted, "I have received messages expressing concern regarding recognition of the Taliban. We remain clear. There will be no normalization of relations with the Taliban without respect for the rights of all Afghan, especially women."

The remarks by the US envoy came after the UN Deputy Chief said that the organization would conduct a conference to discuss the possibility of the Taliban government's recognition by the international community, Khaama Press reported.

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel had recently said that the UN meeting's agenda was never to discuss the recognition of the Taliban.

Patel said, "The intent and the purpose of this meeting was never to discuss recognition of the Taliban, and any discussion at this meeting about recognition would be unacceptable to us."

Meanwhile, the UN will conduct an international conference on May 1, 2 to discuss the situation of Afghanistan.

The UN recently said it is ready to withdraw from Afghanistan in May if it cannot convince the Taliban to permit local women to work for the organization, the head of the UN Development Program had said.

The UN is negotiating with the Taliban in hopes that it will make exceptions to a decree prohibiting local women from working for the organization.

UNDP Administrator, Achin Steiner, said: "It is fair to say that where we are right now is the entire United Nations system having to take a step back and re-evaluate its ability to operate there. But it is not about negotiating fundamental principles, human rights."

The United Nations recently expressed "serious concerns" after the Afghan female UN staff members were banned from reporting to work in the eastern province of Afghanistan, Nangarhar, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

