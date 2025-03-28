Washington, DC [US], March 28 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in conjunction with the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, hosted a briefing on the US-India strategic partnership and on strengthening the relationship across defence, trade, and technology.

The event took place at Capitol Hill on March 26, with 11 Members of Congress, including Co-Chairs Congressmen Rich McCormick and Ro Khanna, co-vice-chair Marc Veasey, Jim Costa, Glenn Grothman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ed Case, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Congresswoman Janelle Bynum, and Congressmen Derek Tran and Herb Conaway, according to the statement released by USISPF.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, attended the briefing. During the event, he spoke about the strength of the strategic partnership between the two nations. He called the foundation of the India-US relationship "strong" and appreciated the bipartisan support of the US Congress.

Expressing India's commitment to expanding bilateral ties into new areas, Kwatra said, "The foundations of the India-US relationship are strong, and we appreciate the bipartisan support of the US Congress. We have set an ambitious agenda across defense, trade, technology, science, education, and people-to-people ties. We are committed to grow and expand this relationship into new territories and new areas, including USD 500 billion in trade in the coming years."

In his remarks at the event, USISPF CEO and President Mukesh Aghi stressed that the event with members of Congress showcases the bipartisan nature and strategic heft that the ties with India have been given, particularly in these venerated halls of Congress and in policy-making discourse.

Aghi said, "The strategic partnership between our two democracies has been defined by past presidents as the most important strategic partnership of the 21st century. Our event with Members of Congress reflects both the bipartisan nature and strategic heft that the relationship with New Delhi has been given, especially in these venerated halls of Congress and in policy-making discourse."

"There is a sense of strategic continuity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, as both Washington and New Delhi remain committed to strengthening their joint initiatives and collaboration through the Quad, I2U2, and IMEC," he added.

Rich McCormick called India a "critical ally" of the US in trade and defence sectors. He said, "As the largest democracy in South Asia, India is a critical ally of ours in trade and defense, and our bipartisan discussions today emphasize the need to continue this relationship."

McCormick further said, "As a co-chairman of the India and Indian-American Caucus and the representative of many hard-working Indian-Americans, I have the privilege of seeing these hard-working folks embody the values of the American dream. I'm committed to building mutual cooperation between our two nations in the years to come while advocating for the Indian-American diaspora here at home. I appreciate the work the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum does and enjoyed being part of their briefing today."

Rich McCormick thanked USISPF for hosting the US-India Briefing. In a post on X, he wrote, "Thank you to USISPF for hosting a US-India Briefing. As co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, it was a pleasure to lead the panel. I have had the privilege of serving many hard-working Indian-Americans in my district and will continue to strengthen our relationship with India."

During the event, Ro Khanna emphasised that the partnership between the US and India will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century.

He said, "The US-India partnership will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I was honored to participate in the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum briefing alongside USISPF President and CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi and Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra."

"We had a meaningful discussion on the importance of this strategic alliance and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing national security, economic prosperity, and technological innovation," he added.

According to the statement released by USISPF, a US-India Trade Staff briefing will be held on The Hill on April 22. The USISPF is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. (ANI)

