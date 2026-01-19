New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) hosted US Senator Steve Daines in New Delhi for a closed-door roundtable discussion on advancing Washington-New Delhi economic and strategic cooperation.

In a post on X, USISPF shared that Senator Daines emphasised deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

"USISPF was pleased to host Senator SteveDaines in New Delhi for a closed-door roundtable discussion with members and advisors to the Board. Productive discussions on advancing U.S.-India economic and strategic cooperation," USISPF said.

"Senator Daines emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral ties and the significance of the U.S.-India relationship," they added.

Daines' India visit comes as Sergio Gor, took charge as US Ambassador to India.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Senator Steve Daines.

"A pleasure meeting Senator @SteveDaines this morning in Delhi. A wide-ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance," Jaishankar said.

On Thursday, Indian envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with Senator Daines and discussed the bilateral relationship.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to welcome and host Senator Steve Daines at India House. We discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including developments in trade, technology and innovation, and the evolving global landscape. Deeply appreciate and value his useful insights and strong support for the bilateral relationship."

The visit also comes at a time when New Delhi and Washington discuss a meeting between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next month, as both sides have resumed talks on a trade agreement.

Earlier, the MEA provided details of the first conversation between the external affairs minister and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation and energy, and also exchanged perspectives on regional developments.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This conversation happened on the 13th of January. This was the first conversation between the two leaders. They discussed a range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and energy. They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments."

The call took place amid friction between New Delhi and Washington over trade negotiations and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump over India's Russian oil purchases. India is currently being subjected to US tariffs of 50 per cent, even as it has been in talks with Washington since February last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the US capital. (ANI)

