Munich [Germany], March 12 (ANI): On the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and Campaign for Uyghurs(CFU) expressed their unwavering solidarity with Tibetans in their ongoing resistance against Chinese rule.

Both groups highlighted the shared struggle of the Uyghur and Tibetan peoples, emphasizing that they are united in fighting against the same oppressive system led by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In a post on X, WUC stated, "66 years after the Tibetan Uprising, Tibetans continue to resist China's rule, just as Uyghurs do. Our struggles are similar, and the system oppressing us is the same. Freedom for one is freedom for all."

CFU stated, "CFU stands in strong solidarity with our Tibetan friends and allies. The Uyghur and Tibetan advocacy are part of the same fight against the CCP's grave human rights abuses and erasure of our identity."

The Tibet Taiwan Human Rights Network marked the day by reflecting on China's brutal invasion of Tibet in 1951. This invasion resulted in the violent suppression of Tibetan culture, religion, and traditions. On March 10, 1959, Tibetans in Lhasa rose up in protest, but the Chinese military quashed the uprising, leading to numerous casualties and the Dalai Lama fleeing to India, where he established a government-in-exile.

On the other hand, On the 66th anniversary of Tibetan Uprising Day, the Tibetan Diaspora Organisation (TGO) organized a large protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Vienna. Approximately 200 members of the Tibetan community in Austria gathered to demonstrate against the continued oppression of Tibetans by the Chinese Communist Party. (ANI)

