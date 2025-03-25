San Salvador, Mar 25 (AP) Lawyers hired by the Venezuelan government filed legal action on Monday in El Salvador aimed at freeing the 238 Venezuelans deported by the United States who are being held in a Salvadoran maximum-security prison.

Jaime Ortega, who says he represents 30 of the imprisoned Venezuelans, said they filed a habeas corpus petition with the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber. He said by extension they requested that it be applied to all Venezuelans detained in El Salvador.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration in US Asks Supreme Court To Halt Judge's Order To Rehire Probationary Federal Workers.

The maneuver essentially compels the government to prove someone's detention was justified.

The Salvadoran government has been silent about the status of the Venezuelan prisoners since the US government sent them more than a week ago, despite a US federal judge's verbal order to turn the planes around.

Also Read | How India’s Market Slump Impacts Small Investors.

The Trump administration is using an 18th-century wartime law to justify sending the Venezuelans, who, it says, were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the administration declared an invading force. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)