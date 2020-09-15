Burlington (US), Sep 15 (AP) Leaders of Vermont's largest city have voted to consider creating a supervised injection site for people who use heroin and other illicit drugs to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment.

The city council in Burlington voted unanimously Monday night in favour of a resolution asking the city attorney to analyse the legal challenges of creating an overdose prevention site, also called a safe injection or safe consumption site.

Also Read | Mexican Independence Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates Mexico's Declaration of Independence From Spain in 1810.

At such sites, people can use drugs under medical supervision. Supporters say it can save lives by giving sterile needles, health care services and medical referrals to people with addiction, WCAX-TV reported.

Critics say they think such a site in Burlington is too risky, potentially dangerous and counterproductive in trying to curb substance abuse.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says ‘No Problem’ Selling UAE Advanced F-35 Warplanes Despite Israel’s Apprehensions.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said he supports further exploration of overdose prevention sites. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)