Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI): The State Department of the US shared updates about the Middle East on Tuesday (US Local time) and said that the US is working to have a ceasefire and change the trajectory on ground. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce also reiterated the stance on Iran as the negotiations continue between the US and Iran.

Speaking about Gaza, Bruce said, "There is a constant, regular commitment to Gaza, to the Gazan people, certainly to one of our strongest if not most stalwart ally, Israel, who have, by the way, a new ambassador from the United States, Ambassador Mike Huckabee. So we're very excited about the future. We are working constantly to make - to have a ceasefire and to change the trajectory on the ground. That has not stopped."

Making the remarks during the press briefing, Spokesperson Tammy Bruce also mentioned anti-semitism and said, "As antisemitism surges around the world, our message to Jewish communities remains unchanged: The United States stands with you. We will fight antisemitism with unwavering determination. We will advocate for the safety and security of Jews everywhere."

Speaking about the developments with Iran, she mentioned about the meeting of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, which were hosted by the Omani foreign minister.

Referring to the statement by the White House, Bruce said, "As the White House statement described, 'the discussions were very positive and constructive', and, 'the sides agreed to meet again next Saturday'."

She also quoted Witkoff. "Our goal remains clear. In the words of Ambassador Witkoff, 'A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East - meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation programme. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, [yet] fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do'."

On being questioned about Iran's nuclear programme, Bruce referred to the remarks made by Leavitt and further added, "I would say that there is one goal here and that is that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And that is, I think, a pretty easy thing to start with, and that is the one thing that we know that they're working on. And I think we'll have some success, considering who we're addressing."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran and shared that US President Trump held a conversation on Tuesday (US Local time) with the Sultan of Oman and thanked the latter for hosting the first direct meeting between the two countries. She reiterated in her remarks that the US stands firm on Iran not being able to obtain nuclear weapons.

Karoline Leavitt said, "The maximum pressure campaign on Iran continues, but as you know, the President has made it clear -- he wants to see dialogue and discussion with Iran while making his directive about Iran never being able to obtain nuclear weapons, quite clear." (ANI)

