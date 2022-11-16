By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Vietnam embassy in India on Tuesday appointed Gujarat-based businessman Saurin Dilipbhai Shah as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Gandhinagar (Gujarat) as part of Vietnam's efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Soon after the announcement of the Honorary Consul in Gandhinagar, Saurin Shah spoke to ANI about his role and responsibilities.

"Thank you Embassy of Vietnam for appointing me as an Honorary Consul for Gujarat. This is a huge responsibility that I'm going to carry on," Saurin Shah told ANI.

From Tuesday onwards, Saurin Shah will be the nodal person for the western region for approval of visas and trade and business relations.

"We have a slogan for Gujarat earlier 'kuch din toh gujaro gujarat me' now I'm saying to the people 'kuch din toh gujaro Vietnam me'," Saurin Shah told ANI.

The newly-appointed Vietnam Consul expressed confidence in promoting the pharma and textile businesses through the coastal route.

"Gujarat and Vietnam have a wide range of coastal areas and its great potential for businesses between two countries in the sector of Pharma and Textiles industry," he added.

On his first day as Honorary Consulate General of Vietnam, he offered the invitation to the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for the upcoming "Vibrant Gujarat" event which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate. (ANI)

