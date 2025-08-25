Hanoi [Vietnam] August 25 (ANI/WAM): Vietnam is evacuating more than 300,000 people and has suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approaches the country's eastern coast.

Authorities confirmed that over 325,500 residents across five coastal provinces are being relocated to schools and public buildings designated as temporary shelters.

Also Read | Paramount Layoffs: Entertainment Company To Lay Off Around 3,000 Employees by Early November After Skydance Merger.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall on Monday.

Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, warned that the situation is "extremely dangerous," posing serious risks to vessels, including tourist and fishing boats, as well as aquaculture facilities. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)