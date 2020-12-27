Toronto [Canada], December 27 (ANI): Family and friends of activist Karima Baloch gathered here at Harbourfront near Toronto's Ferry Terminal for Centre Island on Saturday for a vigil organised to pay respect to the leader who was found dead last Monday.

"Friends and family of Karima Baloch gathered today at Harbour Front in Toronto to celebrate her life and struggles for Baloch Human Rights and an independent Balochistan. Meeting was addressed by her husband Hammal Haidar who wants an independent inquiry into his wife's 'murder'," Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah tweeted along with the video footage of the Hammal Haidar, the husband of Karima Baloch.

Hammal Haidar spoke at the vigil organised in her memory in Toronto. "She was a great and courageous leader. Her entire life was dedicated to the Baloch cause and their rights. And she was struggling for the Baloch people in Balochistan and here in Canada," Hammal said.

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) has demanded the United Nations' intervention to ensure a fair probe into the death of activist Karima Baloch which is shrouded in mystery.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, BHRC's Executive President Dr Naseer Dashti has asked UN chief to take cognisance of Karima's "mysterious death" in Toronto. According to an official release by the BHRC, Guterres was urged to ask the Canadian authorities for conducting a thorough investigation considering the context in which Karima Baloch had fled Pakistan.

Over 50 activists, journalists and intellectuals from all around the world have expressed concern over the mysterious death of exiled Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto and urged Canadian authorities to initiate a "high-level and thorough investigation" in the matter.

In a statement, Justice for Karima Baloch Collective, a collective of activists, journalists academics, intellectuals and concerned citizens, said that Baloch's "mysterious death is alarming" because it is not the first one this year.

Karima Baloch's dead body was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbour front last Monday morning after being missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Toronto police on December 23 termed the death of Karima Baloch, a "non-criminal death", but the family and friends are demanding a thorough investigation into the case. Baloch had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan. (ANI)

