New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Takehiro Funakoshi, on Monday for the bilateral Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in the national capital.

During the dialogue, Misri and his counterpart reaffirmed the growing importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

Both sides exchanged views on the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted India-Japan bilateral relationship, including political ties, defence and security, economic security, trade and investment, infrastructure cooperation, technology and people-to-people exchanges, MEA stated.

"They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of importance," the statement added.

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

The dialogue was instrumental in reviewing progress in various dimensions of our ties, exploring new areas of collaboration and contributing to further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Japan.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1949782475120517275/photo/1

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met visiting Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takehiro Funakoshi in New Delhi today," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

"They reviewed India-Japan bilateral relations and discussed possibilities of expanded cooperation. Also exchanged views on regional & global issues of interest," the post added.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties, MEA stated.

India-Japan relations were elevated to 'Global Partnership' in 2000, 'Strategic and Global Partnership in 2006, and 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' in 2014. Regular annual summits have been held between India and Japan since 2006 (the last summit was held in March 2022).

In the year 2022, PM Kishida paid an official visit to India to hold the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Both sides agreed on a joint statement titled, "Partnership for a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous Post-COVID World.|

Then again, in 2023, PM Kishida visited India and held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. PM Kishida also delivered a policy speech titled "The Future of the Indo-Pacific: Japan's New Plan for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)