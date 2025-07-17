New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India has introduced a new visa module for Afghanistan nationals, from April 2025, categorising visa applications into six distinct types to streamline the process, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital MEA spokesperson in response to a question on Afghanistan said, "I think beginning April we started a new visa module. There are six categories of visas now which people can apply for. Those details are available on the website. As far as how many visas we have issued so far, I don't have the exact number, but I will be happy to share with you next time."

Also Read | 'India Has Diversified Sources of Supply': Hardeep Singh Puri Plays Down Threat of US Sanctions on Russian Oil Supplies.

On issuance of visas to Bangladeshi nationals, Jaiswal said the government continues to issue a significant number of visas for various purposes including travel, medical emergencies, and education.

"Similarly, with Bangladesh, we have been issuing visas to Bangladesh for various reasons -- for various travels, medical emergencies included, students, so on and so forth. We are issuing substantial visas. Exact number on that I have to come back to you," the MEA spokesperson said.

Also Read | US To Impose Uniform Tariff Rate on Over 150 Nations and Regions, Says Donald Trump.

In addition to consular matters, India has also continued its humanitarian outreach. Underscoring this, Jaiswal referred to India's efforts in Afghanistan, highlighting a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp organised in Kabul.

As part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp was organised in Kabul.

MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal shared the information in a post on X stating that the camp saw an enthusiastic response.

"As part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five-day Jaipur Foot camp was organised in Kabul by BMVSS, Jaipur. The camp saw an enthusiastic response, with around 75 prosthetic limbs successfully fitted."

The BMVSS has organised on-the-spot camps in foreign countries. Till now, 111 camps have been held, covering 44 countries.

The external affairs ministry under its program India for Humanity, has funded and provided logistical support for 28 camps in 22 countries.

Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) is known globally for its 'Jaipur Foot' and rehabilitation support for persons with disabilities. Jaipur Foot / Limb is a prosthetic using polymer (HDPE) for a custom-made socket. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)