New Delhi, November 25: Akasa Air cancelled its international flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi for November 24 and 25, after a massive volcanic ash plume from recent activity in Ethiopia spread across key flight corridors linking India and the Gulf.

The airline said the ash, generated by the eruption, created unsafe flying conditions across affected routes. "Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," an Akasa Air spokesperson said. Passengers were offered either a full refund or complimentary rebooking within seven days. Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Volcanic Ash Cloud From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Disrupts Flights Across Northwest India.

As the situation evolved, Akasa Air said its operational teams were monitoring global aviation advisories, reiterating that passenger safety remained its "utmost priority." The disruption widened after ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hauli Gubbi volcano began affecting high-altitude air routes between India and the Gulf, prompting both IndiGo and Akasa Air to suspend services, while other carriers stayed on alert.

IndiGo said it was working with international aviation bodies to minimise inconvenience to passengers. As a precautionary measure, its Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E1433) was diverted to Ahmedabad when the ash drifted closer to Indian airspace. The Hauli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday for the first time in more than 10,000 years, shooting ash nearly 45,000 feet high. Travelling northeast at speeds of 100-120 kmph, the plume began nearing Indian routes within hours. Ethiopia Volcano: Ash Cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano Expected to Reach North India by 10 PM.

By last night, a windborne cloud had already crossed parts of northwest India, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory urging airlines and airports to prepare for operational challenges and closely track real-time weather and volcanic updates.

Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM cancelled multiple flights as authorities assessed the rapidly shifting conditions. The India Meteorological Department said the ash cloud, positioned over 10 km above ground, was unlikely to worsen Delhi's air quality. It noted that any impact over Indian cities would be short-lived as the plume continued moving swiftly eastward.

