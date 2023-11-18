Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): The noise in the packing plant is deafening. Forklifts constantly carry blue, red and yellow cartons of lettuce back and forth. At one conveyor belt, volunteers trim heads of lettuce. At other conveyor belts, machines seal the lettuce in plastic or pack it into boxes. Some of the volunteers know better and wear earplugs.

But Nadav Saadon, whose family owns the Ben Saadon farm and packing plant near Ashkelon, worries that the packing plant--and others like it--will soon go silent because of the Gaza war.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Authorities Distributes Hundreds of Weapons to Civilian Security Units Near Gaza Strip.

"We are in a crisis in agriculture. In a week, two weeks, one month, two months, we will not have any produce because farmers are not planting," he told the Tazpit Press Service.

"They are not putting seeds in the ground, and those who do not plant cannot harvest. We will have no produce to sell--tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, lettuce, cabbage, onions, potatoes, carrots, anything. There will simply be nothing to sell on the shelves," Saadon warned.

Also Read | Israel Highest Recipient Country of Military and Economic Aid From US at USD 260 Billion.

"There will be no produce because there is no one to plant, no one to pick, no one to do it. Only the volunteers today do it, so that's what it is."

Many farms are located in evacuated areas near the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border. Around three-quarters of Israel's vegetables were grown in the farms in Kibbutzim and Moshavim devastated by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Further complicating matters, with 32 Thai agricultural workers killed and 23 taken hostage, nearly all of the 30,000 Thai workers in Israel returned home after the war began. The strain on the workforce increased even more as the Israeli military mobilised reservists for war.

This created a shortage of hands, even on farms that are far away from the fighting.

That's what brought 30 volunteers to Saadon's packing plant. Some came in groups, others as individuals, united in a desire to help.

"We understood that there was a lack of manpower. I was not recruited into the reserves, so we will do what we can instead. We are a few workers here; we came as a whole team and had fun," one volunteer told the TPS.

"We see all the people of Israel here as friends and happy to help. What could be better than that?" Another volunteer said it with a smile as she trimmed heads of lettuce.

In an effort to alleviate the shortage of workers, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Employment Service have begun an initiative to pair up unemployed Israelis with farms that need extra hands. Salaries will be doubled in areas near Gaza and the Lebanese border. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)