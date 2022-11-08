New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Cambodia from November 11-13 to participate in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

He will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12, 2022. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits. Vice President will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On November 13, 2022, Vice President will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam) and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, added the release.

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. India and several other countries, including the U.S., China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

India and the 10-nation grouping ASEAN have "strong convergence" on Indo-Pacific, combating the threat of terrorism and the developments in Ukraine and Myanmar.

The East Asia Summit has identified six priority areas of cooperation, namely environment and energy, education, finance, global health issues and pandemic diseases, natural disaster management, and ASEAN Connectivity. Plans of Action have been developed to promote cooperation in these priority areas.

The East Asia Summit also discussed cooperation in other areas and emerging issues such as food security, trade and economics, maritime security and cooperation, and traditional and non-traditional security issues.

During his visit, Vice President will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership. On the margins of the Summits, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries as well, added the release.

While returning from Phnom Penh, Vice President will also visit Siem Reap to review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites. (ANI)

