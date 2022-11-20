Doha [Qatar], November 20 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's trip to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup is a strong message of the close ties enjoyed between India and Qatar, said Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the state of Qatar.

Speaking to ANI, Mittal said the Indian community there is happy and proud that the Vice President of India has arrived in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

Also Read | ICYMI: From Crammed Commuter Trains to Stuffy Public Places and Ever-mushrooming Vertical … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

On Sunday, Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

"It is a remarkable moment for the region and in Qatar. This is the first time that the World Cup is being held in this part of the World and so close to India. India being represented and the Vice President's visit is a very strong message of very close ties enjoyed between India and Qatar," he said.

Also Read | Zakir Naik, Banned in India for ‘Hate Speech’, Invited at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar To Preach Islamic Sermons.

The Indian envoy said Dhankhar's visit reflects the age-old civilizational connect and the strong bond between the people of India and Qatar from ages. "The strong community of 8,00,000 who have made Qatar their second home," he said.

Ambassador Mittal said that the Indian community have been involved FIFA World Cup organisation in one way or other. "Whether contributing to the building of the infrastructure related to FIFA or in terms of supporting, or India being one of the largest fans who are coming to watch this FIFA World Cup."

The Vice President's visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also to acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup.

During his visit, besides attending the inaugural ceremony on November 20, the Vice President will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Further underlining the importance of Dhankhar's visit, Mittal said this is a historic moment and the visit of the Vice President to Qatar to attend the inaugural ceremony today.

"It will be an important milestone in the India-Qatar partnership and relationship. We are also going to celebrate the 50th year of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Qatar next year," he said.

On the bilateral, the Indian envoy said, the two countries have a strong multifaceted bilateral cooperation which encompasses so many years, like trade, investment, energy, people-to-people (ties), culture and education.

"This visit certainly deepens the bond of friendship and will be very important for strengthening the bilateral relationship. His presence at this juncture also is the source of the Indian community in Qatar," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)